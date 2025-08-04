403
Turkish, Egyptian Ministers Discuss Gaza Crisis
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on Sunday to deliberate on joint initiatives aimed at facilitating humanitarian assistance to Gaza and pursuing a potential cessation of hostilities.
As per Turkish diplomatic insiders, Fidan and Abdelatty examined the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, with particular focus on addressing widespread famine provoked by Israel’s siege.
They also reviewed the ongoing situation regarding ceasefire negotiations.
Despite mounting appeals from the international community for an end to hostilities, the Israeli military continues its offensive, having claimed the lives of more than 60,400 Palestinians—primarily women and children—since October 2023.
The relentless bombardment has devastated the coastal enclave, crippled its healthcare infrastructure, and resulted in fatalities due to hunger and malnutrition.
