Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish, Egyptian Ministers Discuss Gaza Crisis

Turkish, Egyptian Ministers Discuss Gaza Crisis


2025-08-04 01:39:36
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a telephone conversation with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, on Sunday to deliberate on joint initiatives aimed at facilitating humanitarian assistance to Gaza and pursuing a potential cessation of hostilities.

As per Turkish diplomatic insiders, Fidan and Abdelatty examined the escalating humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, with particular focus on addressing widespread famine provoked by Israel’s siege.

They also reviewed the ongoing situation regarding ceasefire negotiations.

Despite mounting appeals from the international community for an end to hostilities, the Israeli military continues its offensive, having claimed the lives of more than 60,400 Palestinians—primarily women and children—since October 2023.

The relentless bombardment has devastated the coastal enclave, crippled its healthcare infrastructure, and resulted in fatalities due to hunger and malnutrition.

MENAFN04082025000045017167ID1109880070

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search