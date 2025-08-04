403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s Krasheninnikov Volcano Awakens After 600 Years, Sends Ash Skyward
(MENAFN) A volcano on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula erupted Sunday for the first time in 600 years, releasing a towering column of ash that drifted eastward toward the Pacific Ocean, officials confirmed.
According to Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry, the Krasheninnikov volcano in the country’s Far East spewed an ash plume that soared 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) into the sky. The report cited data from the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT).
“There are no populated areas along the path of the ash cloud,” the ministry stated via Telegram, assuring that no ash had fallen on nearby communities and that no tourists were present in the region at the time.
Standing 1,856 meters (6,089 feet) tall, Krasheninnikov has been issued an "orange" aviation alert — a warning that signifies increased danger to aircraft from airborne volcanic ash. Authorities have strongly discouraged travel to the site or any attempts to scale the volcano.
“This is the first historical eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano in 600 years,” said Olga Girina, head of KVERT, in remarks to Russian media.
Girina suggested the eruption could be tied to a magnitude-8.8 earthquake that struck off the Kamchatka coast last Wednesday. That quake prompted tsunami alerts across the Pacific region, including as far as Chile.
The Russian Academy of Sciences described the earthquake as the most powerful to hit the area since 1952.
On the same day as the tremor, the academy also reported volcanic activity at Klyuchevskoy, one of Eurasia’s most active volcanoes, located roughly 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) north of Krasheninnikov.
According to Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry, the Krasheninnikov volcano in the country’s Far East spewed an ash plume that soared 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) into the sky. The report cited data from the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT).
“There are no populated areas along the path of the ash cloud,” the ministry stated via Telegram, assuring that no ash had fallen on nearby communities and that no tourists were present in the region at the time.
Standing 1,856 meters (6,089 feet) tall, Krasheninnikov has been issued an "orange" aviation alert — a warning that signifies increased danger to aircraft from airborne volcanic ash. Authorities have strongly discouraged travel to the site or any attempts to scale the volcano.
“This is the first historical eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano in 600 years,” said Olga Girina, head of KVERT, in remarks to Russian media.
Girina suggested the eruption could be tied to a magnitude-8.8 earthquake that struck off the Kamchatka coast last Wednesday. That quake prompted tsunami alerts across the Pacific region, including as far as Chile.
The Russian Academy of Sciences described the earthquake as the most powerful to hit the area since 1952.
On the same day as the tremor, the academy also reported volcanic activity at Klyuchevskoy, one of Eurasia’s most active volcanoes, located roughly 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) north of Krasheninnikov.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment