Russia’s Krasheninnikov Volcano Awakens After 600 Years, Sends Ash Skyward


2025-08-04 01:38:26
(MENAFN) A volcano on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula erupted Sunday for the first time in 600 years, releasing a towering column of ash that drifted eastward toward the Pacific Ocean, officials confirmed.

According to Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry, the Krasheninnikov volcano in the country’s Far East spewed an ash plume that soared 6,000 meters (19,685 feet) into the sky. The report cited data from the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT).

“There are no populated areas along the path of the ash cloud,” the ministry stated via Telegram, assuring that no ash had fallen on nearby communities and that no tourists were present in the region at the time.

Standing 1,856 meters (6,089 feet) tall, Krasheninnikov has been issued an "orange" aviation alert — a warning that signifies increased danger to aircraft from airborne volcanic ash. Authorities have strongly discouraged travel to the site or any attempts to scale the volcano.

“This is the first historical eruption of the Krasheninnikov volcano in 600 years,” said Olga Girina, head of KVERT, in remarks to Russian media.

Girina suggested the eruption could be tied to a magnitude-8.8 earthquake that struck off the Kamchatka coast last Wednesday. That quake prompted tsunami alerts across the Pacific region, including as far as Chile.

The Russian Academy of Sciences described the earthquake as the most powerful to hit the area since 1952.

On the same day as the tremor, the academy also reported volcanic activity at Klyuchevskoy, one of Eurasia’s most active volcanoes, located roughly 160 kilometers (99.4 miles) north of Krasheninnikov.

