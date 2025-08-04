403
Trump Deploys U.S. Nuclear Submarines Amid Tensions
(MENAFN) Two American nuclear-powered submarines have reached "where they need to be," President Donald Trump stated on Sunday, following his decision to send them in response to comments made by Russia’s ex-president Dmitry Medvedev.
“They are in the region, yeah, where they have to be,” Trump informed reporters while departing his golf resort in New Jersey.
This was his reply when questioned about the submarines’ specific whereabouts.
Previously, Trump announced that he had instructed the deployment of two U.S. nuclear submarines to "the appropriate regions" in light of rising tensions with Medvedev.
Medvedev, on the preceding Monday, sharply criticized Trump, cautioning that the U.S. president’s increasing pressure on Moscow regarding the war in Ukraine could spark a wider confrontation — potentially involving not just Russia and Ukraine, but Russia and the United States as well.
This came after Trump warned Russia of impending sanctions and supplementary tariffs unless it halts the war in Ukraine within "about 10 or 12 days," a much shorter period than the earlier 50-day deadline he had proposed in July.
Trump also suggested to reporters that Russia could avoid such penalties if it accepts a “deal where people stop getting killed.”
“A tremendous number of Russian soldiers are being killed and, likewise, Ukraine — a lower number but still, thousands and thousands of people…It’s a lot of people being killed in that ridiculous war,” he stated.
Trump once again emphasized his intention to bring about a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.
