Zelenskyy Says Ukraine, Russia on Verge of Finalizing POW Swap
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced Sunday that Kyiv is actively preparing a list of prisoners for a new exchange with Russia, following an agreement reached during the most recent peace talks held in Türkiye last month.
The announcement followed Zelenskyy’s briefing with National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, focusing on the outcomes of the July 23 meeting in Istanbul. That session marked the third round of renewed negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
Following that round, Ukraine proposed a summit between the two nations’ leaders before the end of August. Both sides also reached an understanding to move forward with additional prisoner-of-war exchanges.
Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation, told reporters at a press conference after the talks that a previous swap involving 1,200 prisoners from each country had been completed. He confirmed that both delegations had agreed to conduct another exchange of the same scale.
“Among the key issues is the continuation of POW (prisoners of war) exchanges. There is an agreement to exchange 1,200 people, and work on the lists is ongoing,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X, noting that Umerov, Ukraine’s chief negotiator in Istanbul, briefed him on communications with the Russian side.
“We are also working to unblock the return of our civilians and are verifying data on each individual,” he added.
Zelenskyy also noted that Yermak had updated him on Ukraine’s diplomatic coordination with international partners—particularly the United States—regarding support for Kyiv's broader diplomatic strategies.
The July 23 negotiations were preceded by two earlier rounds in Türkiye, on May 16 and June 2. These sessions have revived peace efforts that had been dormant since March 2022, when the last talks were also held in Istanbul.
