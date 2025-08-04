403
Ukraine Detains Officials Amid Drone Corruption Probe
(MENAFN) Ukraine’s principal anti-graft institutions announced the apprehension of several individuals linked to an extensive corruption operation related to the acquisition of military-grade drones and electronic warfare systems at exaggerated prices.
According to separate statements released on Saturday by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAP), four individuals have been taken into custody for their roles in the alleged scheme involving the overpriced purchase of drones and warfare-related electronics.
Those implicated in the investigation include a member of Ukraine’s legislature, the Verkhovna Rada, two regional administrators, and the commander of a unit within the National Guard.
The reported core of the fraud entailed finalizing government contracts with certain suppliers at deliberately bloated prices.
The statements noted that the detained suspects were accused of obtaining illicit commissions amounting to as much as 30% of the total contract values.
Following a consultation with the heads of NABU and SAP, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed his stance, declaring there is "zero tolerance for corruption."
Davyd Arakhamia, the parliamentary chair of Zelenskyy’s Servant of the People political group, stated on Telegram that lawmaker Oleksiy Kuznetsov’s involvement in the faction would be temporarily revoked until the inquiry concludes.
“We expect a court hearing of this case in due time. Those guilty of corruption crimes must be fairly punished, regardless of their status and position,” he emphasized.
Earlier in the week, Zelenskyy enacted legislation restoring the full autonomy of NABU and SAP.
The law was signed after public outcry against the parliament’s July 22 decision to pass a version that subjected the two pivotal anti-corruption institutions to the authority of the prosecutor general.
