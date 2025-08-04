Bitget Wallet Introduces Gas-Free Solana Transactions

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched gas-free support for Solana transactions, becoming the first wallet to fully subsidize fees for transfers and swaps without using Solana network's relayer infrastructure. Powered by Bitget Wallet's native Paymaster system, the feature covers the first three token transfers and three token swaps each day that exceed $10 in value, fully subsidizing the gas fees normally paid in SOL. The gas-free support runs from July 31 to October 31.

While Solana offers lower base fees relative to Ethereum, priority tipping and account initialization can create cumulative expense for high-frequency users. Bitget Wallet's implementation absorbs these costs through its Paymaster infrastructure, making daily interactions more accessible for retail users. The Paymaster system is Bitget Wallet's onchain infrastructure layer that allows the wallet to directly sponsor gas fees on behalf of users. It enables programmable fee coverage for eligible transactions without requiring users to hold or spend the native token of the underlying blockchain, such as SOL on Solana.

The move comes amid renewed volatility and user engagement across altcoins. Bitcoin dominance has slipped below 60% for the first time since March, and Ethereum has posted double-digit gains over the past month. Solana's decentralized finance ecosystem has surpassed $10 billion in total value locked, while daily active addresses continue to rise. Trading volumes in Solana-based tokens - especially memecoins and community-driven assets - have spiked, driven by speculative flows and a broader market shift toward lower-cost Layer 1 ecosystems.

“We're seeing a measurable shift in user behavior as altcoin market activity accelerates,” said Jamie Elkaleh, Chief Marketing Officer at Bitget Wallet .“Enabling gas-free transactions on Solana is a practical step toward improving access. As this next phase of altcoin adoption unfolds, the emphasis is no longer just on speed or scalability - but on usability.” The rollout also marks the opening of Altventure 2025 , a network-wide campaign by Bitget Wallet designed to support retail exploration of altcoin ecosystems. The month-long campaign will feature exclusive content and trading incentives across supported blockchains.

Bitget Wallet has also launched GetGas , a broader gas abstraction solution that gives users the option to pre-fund a unified balance using USDT, USDC, ETH, or BGB. This balance can then be used to pay gas fees across ten supported chains, including Solana, Ethereum, Base, TRON, and BNB Chain, for transactions not covered by Paymaster subsidies. Together, Paymaster and GetGas enable a more seamless and cost-efficient onchain experience.

