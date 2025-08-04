Five Afghanistan Citizens Among 96 Executed In Iran In July

Hengaw, a human rights organization, has reported that 96 prisoners were executed in Iran during July, including five Afghan nationals.

The group said on Sunday, August 3, that the executions took place across multiple prisons in the country.

Hengaw did not release the identities of the five Afghans, and Iranian authorities have not provided details about their cases or charges.

Rights monitors have repeatedly raised alarms over the sharp rise in executions in Iran, citing a lack of transparency in judicial proceedings, particularly for foreign nationals.

Advocacy groups argue that many defendants face unfair trials, coerced confessions, and limited access to legal representation, raising serious concerns about due process.

Iran remains one of the world's leading executioners, according to Amnesty International, with drug-related offenses and vague security charges often leading to death sentences.

This latest report not only highlights the growing number of executions but also intensifies scrutiny on Iran's treatment of foreign prisoners, especially Afghans, amid calls for greater judicial transparency and reform.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram