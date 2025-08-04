'Racist Sleazebag': Trump Slams Charlamagne Tha God-What Did The Radio Host Say About Epstein Files To Trigger Him?

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Sunday slammed radio host Charlamagne Tha God, calling him a“racist” and a“dope” after he criticised Trump's presidency and predicted that "traditional conservatives” could take back the Republican party from Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement.

Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard McKelvey, said Trump's tax-and-spending law put“people in a worse financial situation than they were previously in.” He added that the Epstein files case“is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back.”

Charlamagne Tha God made the comments on Fox News show, My View with Lara Trum hosted by the president's daughter-in-law, who previously served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

What did the radio host say?

“I wouldn't give it a good rating simply because the least of us are still being impacted the worst," he stated about Trump's second tenure as president. He mentioned he will gain from tax breaks sanctioned in Trump's tax-and-spending law. However, he added,“There's going to be so many people that's hurt by that bill. Anything that takes away Medicaid from people and will put people in a worse financial situation than they were previously in, I'm not for.”

Charlamagne suggested that the Republican Party will ultimately be reclaimed by“traditional conservatives,” distancing itself from Trump's MAGA movement. He cited the controversy surrounding Trump's refusal to release documents related to convicted sex offender and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein as an example of the internal pushback gaining momentum.

“I think there's a political coup going on right now in the Republican Party that people aren't paying attention to. I think this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back. I really do. I think that they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up, the MAGA base isn't letting this issue go, and for the first time, they can probably take their party back and not piss off the MAGA base. I think they're going to do that," he said.

Charlamagne Tha God is a 'dope'

Trump took to X and said Lenard McKelvey“knows nothing about me or what I have done.”

While calling him a“dope” for allegedly voting for Democratic Kamala Harris, he called him“racist sleazebag” and hit out at his use of God in his professional nickname.“Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?”

Following the Justice Department's announcement that it will not release any further documents related to the sex trafficking investigation, the Epstein case has come to the limelight in recent weeks. The decision sparked outrage among online sleuths, conspiracy theorists, and segments of Trump's base, many of whom were expecting evidence of a government cover-up.

Although officials maintain that Epstein died by suicide in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial, the case continues to fuel widespread speculation and conspiracy theories due to his connections with high-profile figures, including Trump and several other billionaires.

Charlamagne, who co-hosts the nationally syndicated radio show The Breakfast Club, said he“gave President Biden the same hell” when he felt the Democrat wasn't doing a good job, telling Lara Trump that his criticism of the Republican presidents isn't new.

(With inputs from AP)