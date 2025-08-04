Bengaluru Rains: Overnight Downpour Floods Several Parts Of City, Orange Alert Issued In Six Districts (Watch)
Bengaluru: After days of light drizzle, Bengaluru was lashed by an intense overnight downpour, flooding several parts of the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rain across Bengaluru Urban, Rural, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Bidar, and Yadgir districts.
Orange Alert For Multiple Districts
The IMD has predicted the possibility of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. The advisory comes after sudden downpours disrupted normal life in the city, with several areas witnessing flash floods.
KR Market Road Submerged Within Ten Minutes
The KR Market area turned into a virtual pool after just ten minutes of heavy rain. Under the Balagangadhara flyover, water levels rose to between 2 and 4 feet, causing hardship for pedestrians and motorists. Nearby SP Road and the stretch towards Town Hall were also submerged, resulting in massive traffic jams.
Debris carried by the rain has clogged several stormwater drains, preventing smooth water flow. With waterlogging on key roads, motorists resorted to parking along the roadside, worsening congestion.
ಮೆಜೆಸ್ಟಿಕ್ ಸುತ್ತಮುತ್ತ ಭಾರೀ ಮಳೆ.. 🌧️🌧️#bengalururains twitter/X7sdP8uFYR
- Maruti.H (@MarutiShivanaik) August 3, 2025
Areas Recording Highest Rainfall
Several localities recorded significant rainfall this evening, with East Banaswadi receiving the highest at 50 mm, followed by Jakkuru (47 mm) and H.Gollahalli (46.5 mm). Other areas such as Kodigehalli, Yelahanka, Pulakeshinagar, and Horamavu also saw heavy showers.
Forecast For The Next 48 Hours
The weather department has forecast cloudy skies with rain or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds reaching 40–50 km/h. However, a sharp increase in rainfall intensity is not expected in the coming days.
📍#Ramamurthynagar #ಮಳೆ🌧️🌧️ #BangaloreRains@ravikeerthi22@BengaluruRains_@DarshanDevaiahB @AvglobeW@ChennaiRains @KarnatakaSNDMC @WeatherRadar_IN @namma_vjy@Sunil_Bariyanda @MasRainman @WeatherRadar_IN @DinuNanjappa @DarshanDevaiahB @RainTrackerBLR@ab1812 twitter/gC1R2v72aQ
- Mohan Devaiah (@MohanDevaiah) August 3, 2025
July Records Lowest Rain Since 2019
According to the IMD, July 2025 was the driest July for Bengaluru since 2019, with the city recording 87.5 mm of rainfall against the monthly average of 116.4 mm.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Deepsnitch Introduces Five Specialized AI Agents As Token Presale Goes Live
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
CommentsNo comment