Donald Trump Hints At Payments To US Citizens Again, Says Middle And Lower Income People Could Get Dividends

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Sunday said some Americans could get some kind of dividend or distribution of money as a result of tariffs being imposed on U.S. trading partners.

"There could be a distribution or a dividend to the people of our country, I would say for people that would be middle income people and lower income people, we could do a dividend," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One after leaving his golf club in New Jersey.

(With inputs from )

(This is a developing story more inputs coming...)