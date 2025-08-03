Donald Trump Hints At Payments To US Citizens Again, Says Middle And Lower Income People Could Get Dividends
"There could be a distribution or a dividend to the people of our country, I would say for people that would be middle income people and lower income people, we could do a dividend," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One after leaving his golf club in New Jersey.
(This is a developing story more inputs coming...)
