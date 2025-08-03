Earthquake Today: Tremors Of 4.2 Magnitude Jolt Myanmar
NCS wrote on X, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 04/08/2025 02:42:47 IST, Lat: 20.88 N, Long: 95.82 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."Also Read | Watch: Terrifying tornado hurls boat, rains flood villages after quake in Russia
Myanmar is vulnerable to hazards from moderate and large magnitude earthquakes, including tsunami hazards along its long coastline. Myanmar is wedged between four tectonic plates (the Indian, Eurasian, Sunda, and Burma plates) that interact in active geological processes.Also Read | Russia earthquake: New tsunami warning issued after Kuril Islands quake
A 1,400-kilometre transform fault runs through Myanmar and connects the Andaman spreading center to a collision zone in the north called the Sagaing Fault.Also Read | Watch: For first time in 600 years, dormant volcano erupts in Kamchatka
The Sagaing Fault elevates the seismic hazard for Sagaing, Mandalay, Bago, and Yangon, which together represent 46 per cent of the population of Myanmar.
Although Yangon is relatively far from the fault trace, it still suffers from significant risk due to its dense population. For instance, in 1903, an intense earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 that occurred in Bago also struck Yangon.
Disclaimer: This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
