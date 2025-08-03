Mukhtar Ansari's Son Umar Arrested In Lucknow Over Fraud Charges

MENAFN - Live Mint) Umar Ansari, the younger son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested in Lucknow for alleged involvement in forging documents associated with seized property, ANI reported, citing a police officer.

What are the charges against Umar Ansari?

Umar created fake documents for a confiscated property by forging the signature of his mother, Afsa Ansari, who has a bounty of ₹50,000 on her, the report said citing Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur.

A case has been filed at Mohammadabad Police Station under the relevant sections.“Further legal proceedings are being conducted,” he added.

“Upon learning of the fraudulent activity, a case was registered against Umar Ansari at the Mohammadabad police station, with charges filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” PTI quoted a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police, Ghazipur.

About Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari died at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh following a cardiac arrest on March 28, 2024.

In April 2023, Mukhtar Ansari was convicted and received a 10-year sentence for the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai by an MP-MLA court. Later, on March 13, 2024, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in a case involving the use of forged documents to secure an arms licence in 1990.