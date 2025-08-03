Rainfall Alert! IMD Issues Orange Warning For Himachal, UP, 10 Other States Predicts More Rain For Delhi-NCR
Meanwhile,“Light rainfall/Drizzle is very likely to occur at most places of Delhi and NCR” during the next 2 hours, IMD said in its nowvast warning issued at 6:10 AM.
The Meteorological Department in its latest weather report states,“Extremely heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Tamil Nadu on 05th August.”
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the following regions:
- In Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh until August 6 In Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Karnataka and Bihar until August 9 In Punjab on August 5 and 9 In Haryana and Madhya Pradesh until August 5 In East Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on August 8 and 9 In Odisha on 6 and 7 “Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Marathawada on 06th & 07th and Konkan & Goa during 07th-09th August.” In Tamil Nadu until August 7 In Andhra Pradesh until August 8
No rainfall alert for August 4 is in place for Delhi-NCR but weather conditions indicate“A spell of very light to light rain during early hours/early morning. Another one or two spells of very light to light rain/thundershowers at many places during evening/night.” As per IMD's weather forecast dated August 3, the skies across the national capital region are expected to remain“generally cloudy.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment