Australia Commits Extra Funding For Humanitarian Aid In Gaza

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CANBERRA, Aug 4 (NNN-AAP) – The Australian government has committed additional funding for humanitarian assistance efforts in Gaza.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong and International Development Minister, Anne Aly, today, announced that, Australia will provide an additional 20 million Australian dollars (12.9 million U.S. dollars) to organisations delivering food, medical supplies and other lifesaving support in Gaza.

The new funding includes six million AUD (3.8 million USD) for the United Nations World Food Programme, and five million AUD (3.2 million USD) each, for UNICEF and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Wong and Aly said in a joint statement that, the new package takes Australia's total humanitarian funding for Gaza since Oct, 2023, past 130 million AUD (84 million USD).

“Australia has consistently been part of the international call on Israel to allow a full and immediate resumption of aid to Gaza, in line with the binding orders of the International Court of Justice,” Wong said.

“The suffering and starvation of civilians in Gaza must end.”

The funding was announced one day after tens of thousands of Australians, joined pro-Palestine protests in Sydney and Melbourne, calling for an end to the war and famine in Gaza.

In Sydney, an estimated 90,000 people participated in the protest across the city's iconic Harbour Bridge, despite wet weather and an attempt by authorities to stop the demonstration from going ahead.

Minister for Social Services, Tanya Plibersek, told Seven Network television today that, Australians want to“send a message” that, there has been too much death.– NNN-AAP