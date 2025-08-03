AFU Switching To New Type Of Camouflage
It is noted that the Central Directorate for Logistics Development has approved the new MM-25 camouflage pattern for further use in the manufacture of clothing and equipment for the Ukrainian army .
Manufacturers and suppliers of clothing and equipment are asked to contact the Central Directorate for Material Support Development to familiarize themselves with samples of the camouflage pattern and color scheme by filling out application No. 4 (application for clarification) on the Partner of the Ministry of Defense website .Read also: Shmyhal on heading MoD: I want to help AFU win
As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense's procurement agency, State Logistics Operator, will purchase demi-season boots and camouflage suits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time.
Photo: General Staff
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment