AFU Switching To New Type Of Camouflage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense Partner .

It is noted that the Central Directorate for Logistics Development has approved the new MM-25 camouflage pattern for further use in the manufacture of clothing and equipment for the Ukrainian army .

Manufacturers and suppliers of clothing and equipment are asked to contact the Central Directorate for Material Support Development to familiarize themselves with samples of the camouflage pattern and color scheme by filling out application No. 4 (application for clarification) on the Partner of the Ministry of Defense website .

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Defense's procurement agency, State Logistics Operator, will purchase demi-season boots and camouflage suits for the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the first time.

Photo: General Staff