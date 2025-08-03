Turkmenistan Sustains Key Role In Türkiye's Pipeline Gas Supply In May 2025

Turkmenistan Sustains Key Role In Türkiye's Pipeline Gas Supply In May 2025
Data obtained by Trend from the Turkish Energy Market Regulatory Authority shows that, although Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran remained the three largest suppliers of pipeline gas to the country with volumes of 1.19 billion cubic meters, 1.05 billion cubic meters, and 791.7 million cubic meters, respectively, Turkmenistan continued to play a stable role in meeting Turkey's natural gas needs.
Türkiye also imported liquefied natural gas (LNG) during the same period, receiving 281.8 mcm from Algeria and 96.01 mcm from the United States, further diversifying its energy mix.
Overall, Türkiye's natural gas imports in May 2025 totaled 3.539 billion cubic meters, a 22.79 percent increase from 2.882 billion cubic meters in May 2024. Pipeline gas imports reached 3.161 billion cubic meters, up 35.30 percent, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports dropped by 30.79 percent, amounting to 377.81 million cubic meters.
