Iran Approves Formation Of New Defence Council

MENAFN - IANS) Tehran, Aug 4 (IANS) Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) approved the establishment of the country's defence council presided over by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the SNSC-affiliated Nour News reported.

The report said the defence council would be responsible for "reviewing in a centralized manner the (country's) defence plans as well as the improvement of the Iranian armed forces' capabilities."

It added that the council comprises the heads of the Iranian government's three branches, namely the executive, judiciary and legislative branches, as well as armed forces' commanders and certain ministries, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a post on social media platform X on Wednesday, Nour News said, "Following the preparation of the necessary ground and making structural reforms, the likeliness has increased for the implementation of imminent changes at the level of (the country's) certain high-ranking security institutions."

Earlier Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated Tehran's commitment to uranium enrichment ahead of resumption of talks with the European nations. Araghchi had said that Iran would continue its peaceful nuclear programme, including uranium enrichment, stressing the country's inalienable rights under the international law.

During a meeting with the family of Major General Mohammad Baqeri in Tehran, Araghchi said, "We will continue to steadfastly defend the rights of the Iranian people in peaceful nuclear energy, particularly enrichment," Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

He further said, "Our enrichment will continue; we will not relinquish this right."