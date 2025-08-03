Retired Colonel Rob Maness, Chairman Of Gatorpac, Endorses Don Hartness For Mississippi State Senate District 42

Retired Colonel Rob Maness Endorses Don Hartness in MS Senate 42 race!

- Retired Colonel Rob Maness, GatorPAC ChairmanHATTIESBURG, MS, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Retired U.S. Air Force Colonel Rob Maness, a 32-year combat veteran, Chairman of GatorPAC and its Veterans Leadership Fund, today announced his strong endorsement of Don Hartness in the Republican primary for Mississippi State Senate District 42. The special primary election is scheduled for August 5, 2025." As a lifelong servant to our nation and a staunch advocate for America First principles, I am proud to endorse Don Hartness, a true conservative leader who has dedicated his life to supporting veterans and upholding Mississippi values," said Colonel Maness. "Don's experience as the former president of a non-profit veterans organization demonstrates his unwavering commitment to those who have served our country. In the Mississippi State Senate, he will fight to represent his constituents, promote economic growth, protect Second Amendment rights, and defend the sanctity of life. Mississippi needs principled conservatives like Don Hartness to stand against the politically connected and deliver real results for families, veterans, and hardworking citizens. "Hartness, a graduate of Mississippi State University with a degree in Business Administration, is a devoted family man married to Jerrie with four children. A member of West Ellisville Baptist Church, he brings a strong foundation of faith and community service to his campaign. His platform emphasizes conservative priorities, including fiscal responsibility, support for law enforcement, and policies that empower Mississippi's economy while honoring the sacrifices of veterans. GatorPAC and the Veterans Leadership Fund have a proven track record of endorsing America First candidates who prioritize veterans' issues and constitutional liberties. This endorsement underscores Hartness's alignment with these core values in a critical race against the incumbent that doesn't listen to the community. Voters in District 42, which includes parts of Jones and Wayne counties, are encouraged to support Don Hartness on August 5 to send a strong conservative voice to Jackson. GatorPAC is a political action committee dedicated to electing America First and veteran candidates who will drain the swamp and restore constitutional governance. The Veterans Leadership Fund, a key initiative of GatorPAC, focuses on supporting leaders who advocate for veterans' rights and national security. Learn more at .

