54 Dead, Others Missing After Boat Sinks Off Yemen Coast
Aden: At least 54 people died and others remain missing after a boat capsized off the Yemeni coast on Sunday.
Local authorities in Zinjibar District reported that the bodies of 54 migrants - both men and women - have been recovered, while 10 survivors have been rescued, including nine Ethiopians and one Yemeni. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to retrieve the remaining bodies.
Authorities indicated that the boat was carrying approximately 150 people.
Earlier media reports stated that the vessel, which was transporting dozens of African migrants - most of them Ethiopian - overturned due to rough weather and strong winds off the coast of Ahwar District in Yemen's southern Abyan province on the Arabian Sea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment