54 Dead, Others Missing After Boat Sinks Off Yemen Coast

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Aden: At least 54 people died and others remain missing after a boat capsized off the Yemeni coast on Sunday.

Local authorities in Zinjibar District reported that the bodies of 54 migrants - both men and women - have been recovered, while 10 survivors have been rescued, including nine Ethiopians and one Yemeni. Search and rescue operations are ongoing to retrieve the remaining bodies.

Authorities indicated that the boat was carrying approximately 150 people.

Earlier media reports stated that the vessel, which was transporting dozens of African migrants - most of them Ethiopian - overturned due to rough weather and strong winds off the coast of Ahwar District in Yemen's southern Abyan province on the Arabian Sea.