Armed Groups Continue To Violate Ceasefire Agreement: Syria's Interior Ministry

Damascus: The Syrian Ministry of Interior confirmed that armed groups in Sweida continue to violate the ceasefire agreement by launching attacks on internal security forces on several fronts, in addition to shelling some villages with rockets and mortar shells, leading to deaths and injuries of several security personnel.

In a statement on Sunday, the ministry indicated that since the ceasefire agreement in Sweida began, the Syrian authorities have spared no effort to consolidate this agreement, out of a desire to restore stability to Sweida. All military, security, civil, and service agencies have worked to secure the lives of civilians and pave the way for the gradual return of services and other aspects of daily life.

The statement noted that these efforts have been hampered by ongoing media and sectarian mobilization campaigns led by rebel groups, which have repeatedly violated the agreement and committed attacks targeting the country's security and stability.

The Syrian Ministry of Interior noted that these groups are seeking to drag Sweida into tension and chaos for the personal reasons of their leaders. They are stealing relief aid, fueling internal fighting, and carrying out unlawful arrests within the city, using violations of truce agreements as cover for their abusive practices.

Sweida witnessed a dangerous security escalation that claimed the lives of dozens and displaced dozens of families, before the tribes and central authorities reached an agreement to end the crisis.

Yesterday, the Syrian Ministry of Defense announced that four Syrian soldiers and three civilians were injured in a missile attack carried out by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on positions in the Manbij countryside in northern Syria.

