Sybiha: People In Gaza Should Not Suffer Because Of Hamas' Crimes

2025-08-03 07:07:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Sybiha shared this message in a post on the social network X , as reported by Ukrinform.

“People in Gaza should not remain suffering because of Hamas' heinous crimes,” Sybiha stressed.

He added that Hamas must“lay down its arms and release all hostages immediately”.

The foreign minister stressed that international humanitarian aid must be delivered to civilians in Gaza as soon as possible and in full.

“A complete ceasefire must remain a top priority,” Sybiha summarized.

Read also: FM Sybiha named seven priorities for diplomacy of strength

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. Presidential Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, informed the families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas that he is actively collaborating with the Israeli government on a plan to bring an end to the war in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, emphasized that“Hamas must disarm and end its rule in Gaza”.

