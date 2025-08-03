Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia And China Conduct Joint Naval Drills In Sea Of Japan

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) That is according to Reuters , citing the press service of the Russian Pacific Fleet, as reported by Ukrinform.

A large Russian anti-submarine ship, two Chinese destroyers, diesel-electric submarines from both countries, and a Chinese submarine rescue ship are participating in the joint naval maneuvers.

The maneuvers are part of exercises titled "Maritime Interaction-2025" which are scheduled to end on Tuesday.

Read also: US at UN: China has become key enabler of Russia's aggression

Russia and China, which signed a "no-limits" strategic partnership, conduct regular military exercises to rehearse coordination between their armed forces and send a deterrent signal to adversaries.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 1, U.S. President Donald Trump, in response to statements by Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines in "appropriate regions."

Later, commenting on his decision to deploy the two nuclear submarines, Trump said that they were now“closer to Russia.”

