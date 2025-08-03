Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kharkiv Police Detain Man Who Shot AFU Veteran

Kharkiv Police Detain Man Who Shot AFU Veteran


2025-08-03 07:07:07
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Ukrinform.

Eyewitnesses alerted authorities to the shooting in the Industrialnyi district on the evening of August 3.

According to law enforcers, during a sudden conflict, one of the individuals involved drew a traumatic pistol and fired at his opponent at point-blank range, then proceeded to beat him. The victim - a 22-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces - was hospitalized.

Police quickly identified and apprehended the suspect, a local resident born in 1981. He was taken into custody.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism), which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Law enforcement officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, National police

MENAFN03082025000193011044ID1109879425

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search