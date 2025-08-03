Kharkiv Police Detain Man Who Shot AFU Veteran

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Police, according to Ukrinform.

Eyewitnesses alerted authorities to the shooting in the Industrialnyi district on the evening of August 3.

According to law enforcers, during a sudden conflict, one of the individuals involved drew a traumatic pistol and fired at his opponent at point-blank range, then proceeded to beat him. The victim - a 22-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces - was hospitalized.

Police quickly identified and apprehended the suspect, a local resident born in 1981. He was taken into custody.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism), which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.

Law enforcement officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, National police