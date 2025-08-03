Kharkiv Police Detain Man Who Shot AFU Veteran
Eyewitnesses alerted authorities to the shooting in the Industrialnyi district on the evening of August 3.
According to law enforcers, during a sudden conflict, one of the individuals involved drew a traumatic pistol and fired at his opponent at point-blank range, then proceeded to beat him. The victim - a 22-year-old veteran of the Armed Forces - was hospitalized.
Police quickly identified and apprehended the suspect, a local resident born in 1981. He was taken into custody.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism), which carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison.
Law enforcement officers are currently working to establish the full circumstances of the incident.
Photo credit: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, National police
