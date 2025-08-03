Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mosa: Gaza Relief Campaign Raises Over KD 1.5 Million


2025-08-03 07:05:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 3 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Social Affairs announced on Sunday that the urgent Gaza relief campaign, launched in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS), and several Kuwaiti charitable organizations, has raised over KD 1,540,000 million (equivalent near USD 5 million) so far.
In a press statement, the Ministry said the campaign reflects Kuwait's continuous humanitarian commitment and support for humanitarian causes, aiming to provide essential food supplies to those affected in Gaza.
The Ministry added that the campaign continues to receive financial donations until Tuesday via the following online link: (end)
