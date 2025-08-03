Gorilla Logic Collaborates With Graphio.Ai To Strengthen GTM Execution And SOP Visibility

The collaboration helps Gorilla Logic track GTM execution, reinforce SOPs, and boost operational alignment across global delivery centers.

- Drew Naukam, CEO of Gorilla LogicNC, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gorilla Logic, known for building AI-accelerated digital platforms and products for global brands, private equity firms, and high-growth innovators, is partnering with Graphio to enhance SOP visibility and execution alignment across go-to-market (GTM), delivery, and operational teams. The partnership reinforces Gorilla Logic's ability to scale with operational consistency and transparency across global delivery centers.With teams in the United States, Costa Rica, and Colombia, Gorilla Logic accelerates delivery and reduces engineering lift with AI-enabled product engineering services - built on governance, integration, and delivery-tested AI workflows. By leveraging Graphio's metadata-powered platform, Gorilla Logic strengthens cross-functional clarity, ensuring GTM initiatives, delivery efforts, and operational handoffs are tracked, reinforced, and supported in real time.Graphio works by auto-generating SOPs based on best practices and from actual team behavior across systems like Salesforce, Asana, HubSpot, Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Confluence, GitHub, Gong and dozens of others. These patterns are then used to surface role-aware signals that help GTM and operational leaders maintain alignment, ownership, and momentum - without reading any sensitive content.“Most leaders don't lack strategy - they lack execution visibility,” said Dmitry Norenko, CEO of Graphio.“Graphio transforms how SOPs are created and followed - giving teams a live blueprint and intelligent nudges that keep execution smooth and scalable.”Graphio helps teams detect and prevent critical execution gaps before they impact revenue or customer experience.Key use cases include:- Aligning GTM, Delivery, and support teams around shared execution milestones, timelines, and campaign readiness;- Ensuring SOPs are followed in daily GTM operations – including client follow-ups, lead conversion, onboarding, and renewals;- Flagging execution gaps like client follow-ups, ignored inbound leads, or campaign misalignment with sales;- Identifying ownership breakdowns – such as high-value deals that require cross team collaboration renewal coverage in strategic accounts, or training efforts that span multiple functions;- Empowering leaders with live context on execution flow, forecast coverage, and account momentum – without micromanagement;- Enabling faster, more consistent campaign launches and GTM initiatives through real-time coordination and SOP reinforcement;- Sending timely nudges to help individuals course-correct when accountability, follow-through, or collaboration starts to drift.“Graphio is like an ambient layer that strengthens how we work,” added Jeff Townes, CTO of Gorilla Logic.“It helps everyone stay in sync with the plan, act on priorities faster, and support each other more effectively - without friction.”This collaboration enables Gorilla Logic to unlock even more value from its existing systems - transforming operational data into real-time execution insights that help teams accelerate launches, stay ahead of GTM timelines, and maintain alignment across geographies and roles. With shared visibility into workflows and ownership, every function is better equipped to move in sync and deliver business outcomes with confidence.About Gorilla LogicGorilla Logic builds digital platforms and products accelerated by AI. We work with global brands, private equity teams, and high-growth innovators to launch new products, evolve complex systems, and strengthen engineering operations. We deliver side-by-side with our clients, embedding the tools, guardrails, and patterns they keep using long after we're gone. We don't just deliver products - we engineer forward.About GraphioGraphio is an early warning system that auto-generates SOPs from API-enabled metadata, compares them to actual team execution, and flags deviations. Built on best practices and real execution data, these SOPs can be customized by leadership. When teams go off track, Graphio sends targeted nudges to get them back in flow. The platform empowers organizations to detect hidden execution risks – like misaligned tasks, broken handoffs, or delayed follow-through – before they affect revenue or customer outcomes.

