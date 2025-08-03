2028 Presidential Election Candidates: Full List Of Republican Hopefuls Eyeing The White House

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Republican race for the 2028 Presidential nomination is already taking shape, less than six months into Donald Trump's second term. With Trump constitutionally barred from running again, a crowded field of GOP hopefuls is emerging - from high-profile senators and governors to Trump-aligned Cabinet members - all maneuvering for position in early primary states, according to a report by CNN.

JD Vance: The frontrunner?

JD Vance of Ohio is widely viewed as Trump's political heir. As a key member of Trump's administration , he enters the 2028 conversation in a commanding position. Republican voters see him as closely aligned with Trump's agenda.

Marco Rubio: A familiar face

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reemerging as a contender . Despite past criticism of Trump, Rubio is now seen as a loyal team player. His prior run in 2016 - where he placed third in Iowa - gives him built-in name recognition and a base of support in early states.

Ted Cruz: Another shot?

Sen. Ted Cruz , who won Iowa in 2016 and finished second to Trump in that cycle, has remained politically active. He has maintain a high profile and kept the door open for another run. Cruz would bring experience, conservative credentials, and a national network to the race.

Governors on the rise

A growing group of Republican governors could shake up the race:

Glenn Youngkin (Virginia): With his term ending soon due to Virginia's one-term limit, Youngkin will soon be a free agent. His 2021 win in a blue-leaning state makes him a compelling post-Trump option.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Arkansas): As Trump's former press secretary and now governor, Sanders remains a prominent voice in GOP politics. Her deep ties to Trump's base could make her a formidable contender.

Brian Kemp (Georgia): Despite past tensions with Trump over the 2020 election, Kemp has remained a strong conservative leader and now chairs the Republican Governors Association - giving him donor access and national exposure.

Ron DeSantis (Florida): After a failed 2024 run, DeSantis appears to have mended fences with Trump. His continued focus on hardline immigration policies and prior campaign infrastructure make him a likely 2028 candidate.

Greg Abbott (Texas): Another governor closely aligned with Trump's immigration agenda, Abbott may leverage Texas' electoral heft to stake a claim in the race.

| Who's feeling the pain of Trump's tariffs? Senators in the wings

Several sitting Republican senators are also being watched:

Tim Scott (South Carolina): After his 2024 campaign, Scott ended with stronger ties to Trump, though questions remain about his ability to campaign for himself rather than Trump's ideas.

Rand Paul (Kentucky) and Rick Scott (Florida): Both have been active in early primary states and continue to promote fiscally conservative policies.

Josh Hawley (Missouri) and Tom Cotton (Arkansas): These senators remain on watch lists for their conservative positions and willingness to engage in national debates.

As 2028 approaches, the Republican field is likely to grow, but early signs point to Vance, Rubio, DeSantis, and Youngkin as leading figures in a post-Trump GOP - each vying to define the party's future without its longtime standard-bearer.

| Trump's 'slap in the Face' puts neutral Switzerland in trade-war crossfire