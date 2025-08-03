Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Armed Attack Targets Syrian Interim Forces In As-Suwayda

2025-08-03 03:11:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) At least five members of the Syrian Interim Government's security forces have been killed in an armed assault in Syria's southern As-Suwayda province, Azernews reports.

Local sources noted that armed groups launched an attack after seizing control of Tel Hadid village. The assault targeted the security forces affiliated with Syria's opposition-led transitional authority.

The victims were reportedly part of the interim administration's official forces. No further details regarding the perpetrators or the circumstances surrounding the attack have been released.

The situation in As-Suwayda remains tense, with intermittent clashes and power struggles between government forces, opposition factions, and various tribal and local militias continuing to destabilize the region.

