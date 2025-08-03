Russian Forces Launch Over 20 Attacks On Dnipropetrovsk Region Using Guided Bombs, Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"More than 20 attacks. The enemy targeted two districts of the region throughout the day," Lysak wrote.

In the Nikopol district, Russian forces used artillery and drones to strike the city of Nikopol as well as the Marhanets, Myrove, and Pokrovske communities.

"The shelling damaged private businesses, a truck crane, a semi-trailer, a market, a store, two administrative buildings, a kindergarten, four apartment buildings, a private home, a car, and a greenhouse. A power line was also affected," Lysak said.

Several fires broke out as a result of the strikes, but they have since been extinguished.

In the Synelnykove district, Russian forces deployed an FPV drone against the Malomykhailivka community, sparking a fire that was promptly put out. Later in the evening, guided aerial bombs were used to strike the Novopavlivka community.

Fortunately, no civilians were injured in the attacks.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak