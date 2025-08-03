Russian Missile Strike Damages Sports Complex In Mykolaiv
Vodoliy is one of Ukraine's premier training centers for national diving and synchronized swimming teams. The building sustained broken windows and was littered with debris following the attack.
According to the committee, dozens of Ukrainian champions and prize-winners who proudly carried the flag of Ukraine at international competitions were brought up in Vodoliy. Young stars train here, who should become the basis of the national team in the coming years.Read also: Mykolaiv authorities show aftermath of Russian missile strik
Authorities emphasized that this is not the first time sports infrastructure has been targeted.
Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, over 500 sports facilities have been damaged across Ukraine.
“The aggressor is trying not only to destroy infrastructure but also to demoralize the nation by targeting its symbols,” the committee added.“Despite everything, Vodoliy-like other damaged sports facilities-will be restored.”
As earlier reported, the Russian army launched a missile strike on Mykolaiv, leaving seven civilians injured.
Photo credit: MykVisti
