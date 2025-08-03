Youtube Debuts New Feature Letting Content Creators Add Collaborators To Videos

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: YouTube, a platform owned by Google, has announced the debut of a new collaborative feature currently under testing, designed to boost engagement among content creators and broaden audience reach by enabling collaborators to be added to published videos.

The experimental tool, now available to a limited number of channels, allows creators to invite others to co-create videos, with the joint production being promoted to the audiences of all involved parties.

According to YouTube, the names of collaborators will appear alongside the channel owner's name in the video details.

However, in cases where there are multiple collaborators, particularly on the mobile app, the label "and more" will be shown, and users can tap it to view the full list of contributors.

A "Subscribe" button will appear next to each name to streamline follower access.