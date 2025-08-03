Visa-Free Travel: 65 Countries Now Open To Philippine Passport Holders
For many Filipinos, the dream of exploring the world is becoming more accessible than ever. Whether it's wandering through the vibrant souks of Morocco, diving into the crystal-clear waters of Fiji, or strolling the buzzing streets of Hong Kong, global adventures are now within easier reach.
In 2025, the Philippines climbed one notch higher in global mobility, ranking 72nd in Henley & Partners' Passport Index - a small but meaningful step from 2024's 73rd. This updated status means that Philippine passport holders can now travel to 65 countries either visa-free, with visa on arrival (VOA), or through a simplified electronic travel authorisation (ETA).Visa-free travelRecommended For You
Here's the full list of visa-free countries for Filipinos, where they can simply show their passports and go:
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
- Barbados
Bolivia Brazil
Brunei Cambodia
Colombia Cook Islands
Costa Rica Cote d'Ivoire
Dominica Ethiopia
Fiji Haiti
Hong Kong Indonesia
Kazakhstan Kiribati
Laos Macao
Madagascar Malaysia
Micronesia Mongolia
Morocco Myanmar
Niue Palestine
Peru Rwanda
Senegal Singapore
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Suriname
Taiwan Tajikistan
Thailand The Gambia
Vanuatu Vietnam
For these destinations, no advance paperwork is needed. Filipinos just pay and process their visa upon arrival:
- Burundi
Cape Verde Islands Comoro Islands
Djibouti Ethiopia
Guinea-Bissau Iran
Kyrgyzstan Malawi
Maldives Marshall Islands
Mauritius Mozambique
Nepal Nicaragua
Palau Islands Samoa
Somalia St. Lucia
Tanzania Timor-Leste
Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu
These countries require a simple online visa application - no embassy visits required:
- Albania
Antigua and Barbuda Armenia
Azerbaijan Bahamas
Bahrain Bangladesh
Benin Botswana
Burkina Faso Cameroon
Congo Cuba
Equatorial Guinea Gabon
Georgia Guinea
India Mauritania
Moldova Montserrat
Nigeria Oman
Pakistan Papua New Guinea
Qatar Russia
Sao Tome and Principe South Africa
St. Kitts and Nevis Syria
Togo Türkiye
Uganda Ukraine
UAE Uzbekistan
Zambia Zimbabwe
ETAs (electronic travel authorisations) are quicker and easier than full e-visas. They're essentially online pre-screenings that clear travellers for entry. Filipino travelers can visit the following destinations with an ETA:
- Kenya
Israel Seychelles
Sri Lanka
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment