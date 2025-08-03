Visa-Free Travel: 65 Countries Now Open To Philippine Passport Holders

For many Filipinos, the dream of exploring the world is becoming more accessible than ever. Whether it's wandering through the vibrant souks of Morocco, diving into the crystal-clear waters of Fiji, or strolling the buzzing streets of Hong Kong, global adventures are now within easier reach.

In 2025, the Philippines climbed one notch higher in global mobility, ranking 72nd in Henley & Partners' Passport Index - a small but meaningful step from 2024's 73rd. This updated status means that Philippine passport holders can now travel to 65 countries either visa-free, with visa on arrival (VOA), or through a simplified electronic travel authorisation (ETA).

Visa-free travelRecommended For You

Here's the full list of visa-free countries for Filipinos, where they can simply show their passports and go:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.



Barbados

Bolivia

Brazil

Brunei

Cambodia

Colombia

Cook Islands

Costa Rica

Cote d'Ivoire

Dominica

Ethiopia

Fiji

Haiti

Hong Kong

Indonesia

Kazakhstan

Kiribati

Laos

Macao

Madagascar

Malaysia

Micronesia

Mongolia

Morocco

Myanmar

Niue

Palestine

Peru

Rwanda

Senegal

Singapore

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Suriname

Taiwan

Tajikistan

Thailand

The Gambia

Vanuatu Vietnam

Visa on arrival

For these destinations, no advance paperwork is needed. Filipinos just pay and process their visa upon arrival:



Burundi

Cape Verde Islands

Comoro Islands

Djibouti

Ethiopia

Guinea-Bissau

Iran

Kyrgyzstan

Malawi

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Mauritius

Mozambique

Nepal

Nicaragua

Palau Islands

Samoa

Somalia

St. Lucia

Tanzania

Timor-Leste

Trinidad and Tobago Tuvalu

E-visa

These countries require a simple online visa application - no embassy visits required:



Albania

Antigua and Barbuda

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bahamas

Bahrain

Bangladesh

Benin

Botswana

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Congo

Cuba

Equatorial Guinea

Gabon

Georgia

Guinea

India

Mauritania

Moldova

Montserrat

Nigeria

Oman

Pakistan

Papua New Guinea

Qatar

Russia

Sao Tome and Principe

South Africa

St. Kitts and Nevis

Syria

Togo

Türkiye

Uganda

Ukraine

UAE

Uzbekistan

Zambia Zimbabwe

ETA

ETAs (electronic travel authorisations) are quicker and easier than full e-visas. They're essentially online pre-screenings that clear travellers for entry. Filipino travelers can visit the following destinations with an ETA:



Kenya

Israel

Seychelles Sri Lanka