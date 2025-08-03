Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Visa-Free Travel: 65 Countries Now Open To Philippine Passport Holders

Visa-Free Travel: 65 Countries Now Open To Philippine Passport Holders


2025-08-03 02:12:55
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

For many Filipinos, the dream of exploring the world is becoming more accessible than ever. Whether it's wandering through the vibrant souks of Morocco, diving into the crystal-clear waters of Fiji, or strolling the buzzing streets of Hong Kong, global adventures are now within easier reach.

In 2025, the Philippines climbed one notch higher in global mobility, ranking 72nd in Henley & Partners' Passport Index - a small but meaningful step from 2024's 73rd. This updated status means that Philippine passport holders can now travel to 65 countries either visa-free, with visa on arrival (VOA), or through a simplified electronic travel authorisation (ETA).

Visa-free travel

Recommended For You

Here's the full list of visa-free countries for Filipinos, where they can simply show their passports and go:

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

  • Barbados

  • Bolivia

  • Brazil

  • Brunei

  • Cambodia

  • Colombia

  • Cook Islands

  • Costa Rica

  • Cote d'Ivoire

  • Dominica

  • Ethiopia

  • Fiji

  • Haiti

  • Hong Kong

  • Indonesia

  • Kazakhstan

  • Kiribati

  • Laos

  • Macao

  • Madagascar

  • Malaysia

  • Micronesia

  • Mongolia

  • Morocco

  • Myanmar

  • Niue

  • Palestine

  • Peru

  • Rwanda

  • Senegal

  • Singapore

  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines

  • Suriname

  • Taiwan

  • Tajikistan

  • Thailand

  • The Gambia

  • Vanuatu

  • Vietnam

Visa on arrival

For these destinations, no advance paperwork is needed. Filipinos just pay and process their visa upon arrival:

  • Burundi

  • Cape Verde Islands

  • Comoro Islands

  • Djibouti

  • Ethiopia

  • Guinea-Bissau

  • Iran

  • Kyrgyzstan

  • Malawi

  • Maldives

  • Marshall Islands

  • Mauritius

  • Mozambique

  • Nepal

  • Nicaragua

  • Palau Islands

  • Samoa

  • Somalia

  • St. Lucia

  • Tanzania

  • Timor-Leste

  • Trinidad and Tobago

  • Tuvalu

E-visa

These countries require a simple online visa application - no embassy visits required:

  • Albania

  • Antigua and Barbuda

  • Armenia

  • Azerbaijan

  • Bahamas

  • Bahrain

  • Bangladesh

  • Benin

  • Botswana

  • Burkina Faso

  • Cameroon

  • Congo

  • Cuba

  • Equatorial Guinea

  • Gabon

  • Georgia

  • Guinea

  • India

  • Mauritania

  • Moldova

  • Montserrat

  • Nigeria

  • Oman

  • Pakistan

  • Papua New Guinea

  • Qatar

  • Russia

  • Sao Tome and Principe

  • South Africa

  • St. Kitts and Nevis

  • Syria

  • Togo

  • Türkiye

  • Uganda

  • Ukraine

  • UAE

  • Uzbekistan

  • Zambia

  • Zimbabwe

ETA

ETAs (electronic travel authorisations) are quicker and easier than full e-visas. They're essentially online pre-screenings that clear travellers for entry. Filipino travelers can visit the following destinations with an ETA:

  • Kenya

  • Israel

  • Seychelles

  • Sri Lanka

MENAFN03082025000049011007ID1109878978

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search