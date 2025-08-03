India Unveils ₹1 Lakh Crore Fund For Deeptech Research

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

The Indian government has launched a substantial ₹1 lakh crore initiative aimed at advancing research and development in DeepTech sectors, which include artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and clean energy. The move seeks to position India at the forefront of technological innovation while addressing pressing global challenges, such as climate change and health issues, through groundbreaking advancements.

The scheme, which is the largest of its kind in the country, provides financial support through low-interest loans and grants to organisations engaged in pioneering research within these high-tech fields. This initiative is designed to fuel India's transition to a knowledge-based economy, empowering domestic companies to compete on the global stage.

The programme has been met with widespread enthusiasm across industries, particularly for its potential to create high-skilled jobs and promote sustainable growth. Industry experts believe that the government's focus on DeepTech will provide the necessary infrastructure for start-ups and established companies to undertake transformative research, particularly in AI and biotechnology, areas that are expected to revolutionise industries globally.

The scheme is structured to benefit both large-scale enterprises and smaller start-ups, ensuring a wide distribution of opportunities across the technology ecosystem. By offering loans with highly favourable interest rates, the government is incentivising private investment in research and innovation. These funds can be used for a variety of purposes, including product development, infrastructure creation, and collaboration with academic institutions. The emphasis on clean energy projects is particularly timely, given the global push towards sustainability and reducing carbon footprints.

Aimed at fostering a more robust R&D culture, this initiative also ties into broader national objectives, such as strengthening India's technological independence and making strides towards self-reliance. By facilitating the creation of homegrown technologies, the government hopes to reduce the nation's dependence on foreign technologies and build a self-sustaining innovation ecosystem.

The programme is expected to bring a ripple effect, spurring greater investment in the country's deep-tech space. This comes at a time when global investors are showing increasing interest in emerging markets like India, particularly in sectors that address environmental concerns and healthcare challenges. Experts suggest that this initiative could make India a major player in AI, clean energy, and biotech, which have seen explosive growth globally.

This initiative builds upon earlier steps taken by the government to boost technological innovation. A notable example is the government's push for AI adoption across industries, with initiatives such as the National AI Strategy. Moreover, India's growing digital infrastructure, which includes expanding internet access and cloud capabilities, is seen as a foundation for the country to lead in cutting-edge research and development.

With AI poised to reshape industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and education, the government's focus on AI-driven projects through this scheme could significantly enhance the country's global competitiveness. For example, AI technologies are expected to play a critical role in optimising supply chains, improving healthcare diagnostics, and even contributing to smarter urban planning and infrastructure.

Similarly, India's biotechnology sector, which has been a cornerstone of the nation's medical advancements, stands to benefit enormously from the new scheme. Biotechnology holds promise for breakthroughs in disease treatment, diagnostics, and sustainable agricultural practices. With government backing, researchers and innovators will have access to the necessary resources to push the boundaries of what is currently possible in life sciences.

The clean energy component of the scheme is particularly crucial in the context of global environmental concerns. India, as one of the world's largest emitters of carbon dioxide, has made ambitious commitments to reduce its carbon footprint, and this initiative is aligned with those goals. By providing financial incentives for renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, and hydrogen energy, the government is fostering an ecosystem conducive to green innovation.

The scheme also complements India's broader economic reforms aimed at boosting manufacturing and technological self-sufficiency under the“Make in India” programme. By nurturing DeepTech innovation, India could develop indigenous solutions that cater not just to domestic needs but also to international markets, enhancing its stature as a hub for cutting-edge technology.

As part of its effort to ensure the programme's success, the government is also facilitating partnerships between industry players and academia. This collaborative approach is intended to strengthen the research base and bridge the gap between innovation and practical application. Partnerships with international research bodies are also expected to enhance India's global position in deep-tech innovation.

