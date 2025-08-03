Situation Below Evacuated Swiss Village Eases

Deutsch de Lage unter felssturzgefährdetem Dorf Brienz GR entspannt sich Original Read more: Lage unter felssturzgefährdetem Dorf Brienz GR entspannt sic

The municipality of Albula therefore shelved some previously introduced safety measures on Sunday afternoon.

The ground, which had softened due to heavy rainfall, has since been able to dry out, the municipality wrote in a situation report on Sunday. It thus planned to lift a ban for cyclists and pedestrians on the affected roads and the hiking trail at midday. Fishing and canoeing on the Albula river were also to be again permitted.

The restrictions had been in place since last Monday. Several rockfalls had occurred due to rain, which accelerated the debris pile above the village. Masses of rubble can move much further on soaked ground than on dry ground, authorities warn. There was therefore a small risk of a debris avalanche reaching the roads.

It is still forbidden to enter Brienz and the surrounding area. As soon as the situation allows, evacuees will be able to visit the village during the day; it was evacuated due to rockfall last November.

