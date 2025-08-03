Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates

2025-08-03 02:03:19
(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Abdalateef Abdalrasoul

PortSudan(Sudanow)-


TSC Member Dr. Nawara Inspects Service and Health Facilities in Aroma Locality

Sudan welcomes Arab League Condemnation and Rejection of So-called "Parallel Government"


To Check On Citizens' Conditions , Al-Burhan Arrives in Ed-Babiker and Al-Haj Yousef Areas in East Nile Locality

Al-Burhan inspects Hilat-Kuku neighborhood in Khartoum Bahri

Sudan Urges Human Rights Expert to Report and Condemn Militia Crimes

SAF Repels New Attack on El-Fashir with Participation of Colombian Mercenaries and SPLA-El Hilu

Dr. Salma Abdul-Jabbar Reviews Contribution of Investment Partnerships to Economic Sector's Reconstruction

Sudan Chairs Meetings of Great Lakes Region's Minerals Ministers

Armed Forces, Joint Force Record Their 225th Victory Over Al-Dagalo Militia

Dr. Kamil Receives Short-Term Action-Plan for Developing Health Sector from Health Ministry Undersecretary

Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar urges Expanding Al-Gezira People's Charter to Include All Stakeholders


TSC Vice-President Meets "South Kordofan and Abyei Appeal" Delegation

Kurtikila Reviews with Yildiz Ways to Enhance Cooperation in Rural Development

National Judicial Service Commission Holds Its Meeting on Constitutional Court's Return

Prime Minister Inaugurates Several KSA-Supported Facilities in Port Sudan

Foreign Ministry Welcomes Friendly and Sisterly Countries' Positions Rejecting Declaring parallel Government

Sudan welcomes AU-PSC statement rejecting rebel declaration of parallel government


Ministry of Industry and Trade Discusses Export Challenges with Stakeholders

Finance Ministry Discusses Proposed Sudanese-Saudi Partnerships for Sugar Industry in Sudan

Car Import Regulating Committee Discusses Implementation Controls

Minister of Industry and Trade Welcomes Saudi Investments in Sugar Industry

Sudan studies proposal to establish a medical city in partnership with Saudi Arabia's Bait Al-Batterjee Medical Company

Health Ministry Undersecretary Meets State Minister for Human Resources and Social Development

Health Ministry Undersecretary Meets China Chargé d'Affaires

