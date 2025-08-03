The Headlines Of The Most Important Updates
PortSudan(Sudanow)-
TSC Member Dr. Nawara Inspects Service and Health Facilities in Aroma Locality
Sudan welcomes Arab League Condemnation and Rejection of So-called "Parallel Government"
To Check On Citizens' Conditions , Al-Burhan Arrives in Ed-Babiker and Al-Haj Yousef Areas in East Nile Locality
Al-Burhan inspects Hilat-Kuku neighborhood in Khartoum Bahri
Sudan Urges Human Rights Expert to Report and Condemn Militia Crimes
SAF Repels New Attack on El-Fashir with Participation of Colombian Mercenaries and SPLA-El Hilu
Dr. Salma Abdul-Jabbar Reviews Contribution of Investment Partnerships to Economic Sector's Reconstruction
Sudan Chairs Meetings of Great Lakes Region's Minerals Ministers
Armed Forces, Joint Force Record Their 225th Victory Over Al-Dagalo Militia
Dr. Kamil Receives Short-Term Action-Plan for Developing Health Sector from Health Ministry Undersecretary
Dr. Salma Abdel-Jabbar urges Expanding Al-Gezira People's Charter to Include All Stakeholders
TSC Vice-President Meets "South Kordofan and Abyei Appeal" Delegation
Kurtikila Reviews with Yildiz Ways to Enhance Cooperation in Rural Development
National Judicial Service Commission Holds Its Meeting on Constitutional Court's Return
Prime Minister Inaugurates Several KSA-Supported Facilities in Port Sudan
Foreign Ministry Welcomes Friendly and Sisterly Countries' Positions Rejecting Declaring parallel Government
Sudan welcomes AU-PSC statement rejecting rebel declaration of parallel government
Ministry of Industry and Trade Discusses Export Challenges with Stakeholders
Finance Ministry Discusses Proposed Sudanese-Saudi Partnerships for Sugar Industry in Sudan
Car Import Regulating Committee Discusses Implementation Controls
Minister of Industry and Trade Welcomes Saudi Investments in Sugar Industry
Sudan studies proposal to establish a medical city in partnership with Saudi Arabia's Bait Al-Batterjee Medical Company
Health Ministry Undersecretary Meets State Minister for Human Resources and Social Development
Health Ministry Undersecretary Meets China Chargé d'Affaires
