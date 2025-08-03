Sports Headlines
PortSudan(Sudanow)
The head of the Hockey Federation appointed Minister of Youth and Sports. Sports federations welcome him
Al-Ahly Madani chooses Tanzania to host its African matches, while Al-Zamalek Am Ruwais chooses the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Libya
Talks between the Sudan Football Association and African national football associations to develop football in Sudan
The national football team is gearing up to receive African Football Confederation awards at the African Nations Championship
The African Basketball Confederation supports the Sudan Basketball Federation and affirms its commitment to rehabilitating Sudanese courts in collaboration with the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) to revive basketball activities affected by the war
Al-Merrikh club's board of directors resigns, and there's a move to appoint a caretaker committee.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appoints three arbitrators to handle cases involving Al-Junaynah Federation and Wad Nobawi Club against the Football Association.
The African Football Confederation (CAF) approves Sudanese clubs for its tournaments, and the Champions League and Confederation Cup draw takes place on August 12 in Tanzania.
