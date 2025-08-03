During Their Presence In Al-Salha, The Militia Burned A Poet, A Literary Figure, And An Agricultural Expert

MENAFN - Sudanow Magazine) By: Fahmy Alsayed

PortSudan(Sudanow)-The militia rebel committed an act during their presence in Al-Salha, south of Omdurman, that stands out among their series of crimes against citizens. Upon closer inspection, the atrocities they committed against civilians became apparent.

The extent of the hatred they harbor was exposed, exemplified by the charred body of Professor Amin Idris, bearing visible signs of fire, showcasing the brutality and savagery unleashed on a man who once penned verses celebrating working women in education.

The teacher is light - for her homeland, a light,

Through her, her grandchildren find what's right.

She is its fate, its steadfast core,

O God, grant it glory evermore.

To:

The bloom of youth - a gift to you,

Each morning and evening, fresh and true.

From every home, a heartfelt cheer,

To you, the teacher, proud and dear.

Professor Amin told Sudanow his ordeal with the Militia at his home in the Higilija neighborhood, south of Omdurman, during their presence in the area, saying: "Suddenly, I found them in front of me at my home, demanding money. When I told them I didn't have any, they showed anger on their faces."

"And they rebuked me: How do you live?"

I said, "My family and friends support me, but as you see, I'm living alone since my family is outside Khartoum." One of them shouted, "Your uncle doesn't want to cooperate with us, burn him and his youth." One of them took a bottle of spirit from the table, poured it on my body, and lit a match on me.

Professor Amin endured indescribable moments of agony, preferring death over living through that torment. The raging flames even frightened the militia members themselves, who attempted to extinguish them but failed, leaving him to the fire and looting all his belongings, including furniture and musical instruments. As they left, Professor Amin sought help from his neighbor, Jamal, who promptly assisted him and rushed him to Al-Zein Medical Center for treatment.

"They entered my house eight times searching for money," said Professor Amin. "In the seventh time, they burned me, and three days later, they came to check if I was dead or alive, pretending it was their first time in the house. However, I recognized their dark faces. They said shamelessly, 'We heard you were burned.' One of them put his hand on my chest to gauge my fear level and said, 'A person like you won't easily give up what's yours. The one who burned you was killed yesterday.'" Professor Amin continued, "I realized it was a desperate attempt to loot money I didn't have. They didn't give up even after all they had done."

Professor Amin Idris stated that he cannot wear shirts or gowns due to the friction that causes him wounds. He continues his treatment journey based on what is available in the area (Al-Zein Medical Center) in Salha. He confirmed that he will continue his literary journey. In addition to his published poetry collection "Labyrinths of Loss, he has another poetry collection named after his famous song "The Teacher , and a book titled "Corruption Has Many Faces". He is working on completing the first edition of two books: "Loss After War" and "From the Bottom to the Top", as well as a book on computer science for beginners.

The circumstances of the war forced him to work and earn a living in a way that suited his age, so he worked in the field of selling and mixing perfumes. Naturally, he had highly flammable chemicals, including spirit, in his home. This proved disastrous when members of the militia poured it on his body and set him on fire, leaving him a burning mass. When asked about the looted items, he replied: "All the household furniture, including musical instruments and belongings, estimated at approximately 4,566 Sudanese pounds."

The agricultural expert, literary figure, poet, and musician, Professor Amin Idris Al-Bustani, worked at Omdurman Islamic University for 37 years, serving as Director of Horticulture until his retirement in 2010. He planted all the trees that adorn the university. As a literary figure, he enriched the Sudanese literary scene with numerous writings and continues to do so. He wrote poetry that drew attention to him and played a significant role in launching the career of the artist Abdelrahman Abdalla, known as "Bulum Al-Gharb," with the song "(The Teacher), which elevated Bulum Al-Gharb from a regional artist to a national one. He also wrote songs for Ibrahim Musa Aba.

In conclusion, Professor Amin sends a public message to county's officials and relevant authorities that provide support and assistance, urging them to consider his case and stand by him in facing the difficult circumstances he is going through. He also sends a special message to Mr. Khalid Al-Aaysar, Minister of Culture and Information, and Dr. Graham Abdel Qader, his former colleague in Ibrahim Musa Aba's troupe.