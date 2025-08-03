Cabinet Approves Bylaw For Government Committees, Salary Evaluation Bylaw, Institutional Reforms For 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) – The Council of Ministers convened Sunday and approved a new bylaw regulating the work of government committees for 2025 as part of efforts to control expenditures, enhance institutional performance and oversee committee operations across the public sector.The Council had tasked the Minister of State for Legal Affairs and the Minister of State for Public Sector Development with conducting a comprehensive study on government committees, including their rewards and allowances, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.They were instructed to submit recommendations to the Council for appropriate measures. The objective is to regulate committee operations, curb unnecessary expansion and standardise the disbursement of rewards, ensuring they are justified.The bylaw establishes a clear framework for the formation of committees within government departments, emphasising qualifications, competencies and specialised experience.It stipulates that meetings should be held during official working hours unless field conditions necessitate otherwise, in which case approval from the relevant authority is required for meetings outside regular hours.Financial remuneration will not be provided to committee members during official working hours. For meetings held outside of these hours, the maximum allowance will be set at JOD100 a month.Such meetings should only occur if field necessity, distance from the centre, or extended working hours justify them. Committees are required to submit compliance reports and disclose any conflicts of interest related to their work.In a related development, the Cabinet approved instructions for the quantitative and objective evaluation of senior leadership positions in the public sector, based on Article 6 of the Government Leadership System No. 70 of 2024 and its amendments.The instructions aim to promote fairness and transparency in determining salaries for senior officials through an objective, unified mechanism that assesses the relative importance of each position.The evaluation process will consider factors such as qualifications, departmental size, decision-making impact and problem-solving capabilities.Salaries for senior leadership roles will be determined by a dedicated committee and approved by the Council of Ministers.The instructions will apply to new appointees and existing officials upon contract renewal or salary adjustments, replacing the 2023 evaluation instructions.The Cabinet approved the Administrative Organisation Bylaw for the Ministry of Public Works and Housing for 2025, designed to clarify tasks, promote transparency and improve internal coordination.The bylaw aligns with the Ministry's strategic plan for 2024-2026 and supports efforts to enhance institutional performance while eliminating overlaps among departments.The Administrative Organisation Bylaw for the Orphans Funds Development Foundation was approved, aiming to clearly define organizational functions, relationships and communication channels within the Foundation.The Cabinet approved an amended bylaw for the Geologists Syndicate, addressing a fund deficit caused by discrepancies between subscription fees and expenses.It endorsed the rationale for a draft law to amend the Traffic Law, specifically reducing the vehicle retention period for violations from 24 to 12 months to prevent depreciation and facilitate the sale of impounded vehicles, while safeguarding owners' rights.The Cabinet accepted the resignation of Ahmed Amoush, the Director General of the Department of Lands and Survey.