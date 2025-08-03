403
Commercial Bank Appoints Stephen Moss As Group CEO
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Commercial Bank has appointed Stephen Moss as Group CEO to guide the bank's next phase of growth and development.
Moss brings more than 30 years of international banking experience to the role, including management oversight, executive leadership, and board responsibilities over the past decade in key growth markets in the Gulf and the wider Middle East region.
Commercial Bank Chairman Sheikh Abdulla bin Ali bin Jabor al-Thani said,“We are pleased to welcome Stephen as Group CEO. His extensive international experience and proven leadership make him well-positioned to build on Commercial Bank's strong foundation and drive the next phase of its growth.”
Moss said,“Joining this strong, ambitious and growth-oriented bank in one of the most dynamic economies of this vibrant region is a great opportunity to further advance Commercial Bank's strategic objectives and create value for customers, investors, and colleagues.”
The appointment of Moss follows a comprehensive global executive search. A qualified accountant, he began his career at Price Waterhouse (now PwC) before joining HSBC where, for 33 years, he held a succession of leadership roles in Asia, Europe, the Americas and the Middle East, including most recently as HSBC's Regional CEO for the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkiye.
