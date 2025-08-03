403
Qatar's Ports Display Solid Performance In July
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar's maritime sector witnessed solid performance in July 2025 note with Hamad, Doha and Al Ruwais ports witnessing a robust year-on-year growth in ship arrivals, cargoes, livestock, building materials and vehicles (RORO), according to the data of Mwani Qatar.
The increased maritime activities is indicative of the strong performance, especially of the non-hydrocarbons private sector and is in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030, as Mwani Qatar continues to implement its ambitious strategy to enhance the sector's contribution to diversifying the economy and strengthening the county's position as a regional trade hub.
As many as 268 ships had called on Qatar's three ports in July 2025, which was higher by 14.04% and 15.52% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively.
Hamad Port, whose strategic geographical location offers opportunities to create cargo movement towards the upper Gulf, supporting countries such as Kuwait and Iraq and south towards Oman, saw as many as 151 vessels call (excluding military) on the port in the review period.
The three ports had seen a total of 1,755 vessels in the first seven months of this year.
The general and bulk cargo handled through the three ports amounted to 234,424 freight tonnes in July 2025, which zoomed 77.62% and 63.82% on yearly and monthly basis respectively.
Hamad Port – whose multi-use terminal is designed to serve the supply chains for the RORO, grains and livestock – handled as much as 148,501 freight tonnes of bulk and 65,899 freight tonnes of breakbulk in July this year.
The three ports together handled as much as 1.04mn cargoes in January-June 2025.
The three ports were seen handling 28,250 livestock heads in July 2025, which showed 39.15% and 85.5% surge year-on-year and month-on-month respectively. The ports had handled as many as 379,985 livestock heads in the first seven months of this year.
The building materials traffic through the three ports stood at 52,677 tonnes in July 2025, which zoomed 137.24% and 104.63% on an annualised and monthly basis respectively.
The ports had together handled as much as 378,655 tonnes of building materials during January-July 2025.
The three ports handled 12,798 RORO in July 2025, which registered 4.78% and 29.5% growth year-on-year and month-on-month respectively.
Hamad Port alone handled 12,699 units in the review period. The three ports together handled as many as 69,615 units in the first seven months of this year.
Qatar's automobile sector has been witnessing stronger sales, notably in heavy equipment, private motorcycles and private vehicles, according to the data of the National Planning Council.
The container movement through three ports amounted to 116,970 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), which however declined 20.29% and 12.36% year-on-year and month-on-month respectively in the review period.
Hamad Port, the largest eco-friendly project in the region and internationally recognised as one of the largest green ports in the world, alone handled 116,379 TEUs of containers handled this July.
The three ports together handled a total of 859,759 TEUs of containers during January-July 2025.
The container terminals have been designed to address the increasing trade volume, enhancing ease of doing business as well as supporting the achievement of economic diversification, which is one of the most important goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.
In July 2025, Hamad Port had launched new shipping route offering direct weekly sailing to major ports in East Asia and the West Coast of North America as it welcomed MSC CHARLESTON, marking the inaugural voyage of the new direct CHINOOK-CLANGA service.
