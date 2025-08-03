Death Toll From Floods In Northern Vietnam Rises To 10
Hanoi: The death toll from floods that swept through northern Vietnam has risen to 10.
In a statement released today, Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture confirmed that ten people were killed and seven others injured in Dien Bien province.
Heavy rains in recent days have caused flash floods across several provinces, including Son La, Phu Tho, Tuyen Quang, and most notably Dien Bien.
Local authorities reported that helicopters have been deployed to reach areas isolated by the flooding.
Vietnam is currently in the midst of its tropical storm season, which frequently brings floods and landslides.
