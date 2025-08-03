Corruption, Crime Against Women To Be BJP's Counter In Parliament To Trinamool's 'Bengali-Harassment' Claims
The leadership of both parties will be finalising their respective war strategies on Monday. On one hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be holding a virtual meeting with all the party Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members on Monday to finalise the floor strategy of the party within the Parliament on the SIR and Bengali-harassment issues.
On the other hand, on Monday, members of the BJP's Parliamentary team from West Bengal in both the Houses of the Parliament, led by the party's state president in West Bengal and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya, will attend a meeting with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, confirmed Bhattacharya on Sunday.
Although he refused to divulge the probable content of the meeting to be chaired by HM Shah, Bhattacharya said that the current burning issues in West Bengal would surely be discussed at the meeting.
Meanwhile, an insider from the state committee of the BJP in West Bengal said that points raised or to be raised against the Union Government on the floor of the Parliament by the Trinamool Congress MPs, all concentrated on West Bengal issues, need to be countered adequately, and immediately on the same day, on the floor of the Parliament.
However, he added, that the required counter-argument is not always possible since not on all days BJP Parliamentarians from West Bengal are listed among the speakers.
“So our MPs, on Monday, will request the Union Home Minister to arrange so that at least one party MP from West Bengal is enlisted as speaker on each day of the remaining days of the Monsoon Session,” the state committee member said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment