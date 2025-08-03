Air Quality Emergency In Multiple US States: Canadian Wildfires Prompt Warnings In Vermont, New York, And More States
Vermont
An Air Quality Health Advisory is in effect until midnight EDT tonight for large portions of northern and central Vermont, including: Counties: Caledonia, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orleans, Washington, Chittenden
Cities: Burlington, Montpelier, St. Albans, Newport, St. Johnsbury, and more
The AQI is expected to reach Code Red-Unhealthy for Everyone. The Vermont Department of Health advises all residents to limit strenuous outdoor activity. Those with asthma or heart conditions should follow treatment plans and monitor symptoms.New York
An Air Quality Health Advisory for fine particles is in effect until midnight EDT tonight across: Regions: Clinton, Essex, Franklin, and St. Lawrence counties
AQI levels are projected to exceed 100, posing health risks particularly to the elderly, children, and individuals with preexisting respiratory issues. The NYS Department of Health urges sensitive groups to reduce outdoor exertion.Wisconsin
An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect through noon CDT today for the entire state, including: Counties: Brown, Manitowoc, Outagamie, Vilas, Winnebago, and 17 others
Due to recirculating wildfire smoke, AQI readings may range from Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (Orange) to Unhealthy (Red). The Wisconsin DNR advises sensitive individuals to remain indoors, reduce activity, and seek medical advice if symptoms occur.Michigan
An Air Quality Advisory continues for all of southwest Michigan today, with PM2.5 levels reaching Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) recommends:
- Avoiding outdoor exercise Keeping windows closed Using HEPA or MERV-13 air filters indoors Residents are also encouraged to limit activities that contribute to pollution, such as outdoor burning.
An Air Quality Alert is in effect until 11 PM EDT for: Counties: Coös, Grafton, and Carroll
Air quality is unhealthy for sensitive individuals. Children, seniors, and people with asthma or other respiratory conditions should avoid prolonged outdoor activity.Maine
An Air Quality Alert is active until 11 PM EDT for the Western and Eastern Interior regions.
Particle pollution levels are forecast to hit Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups due to a smoke plume moving in from Canada. The Maine DEP recommends reducing time spent outdoors, especially for vulnerable populations.Illinois
An Air Pollution Action Day is in effect until midnight CDT across the greater Chicago Metropolitan Area.
Residents, particularly those with asthma or heart disease, are urged to:
- Stay indoors Avoid prolonged outdoor exertion Reduce emissions by minimizing driving and wood burning
- Stay indoors and close windows Use air filtration systems if available Limit or avoid outdoor physical activity, especially for children, seniors, and those with chronic health issues Monitor symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness, and fatigue Follow medical plans and consult a doctor if symptoms worsen
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment