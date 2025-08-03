403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
XI inks order to unveil flag designs for four branches of PLA
(MENAFN) Xi Jinping, chairman of China’s Central Military Commission (CMC), has signed an official order unveiling the flag designs for four branches of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA): the aerospace force, cyberspace force, information support force, and joint logistics support force.
Ahead of China’s Army Day on August 1, Xi extended greetings to PLA personnel, the People’s Armed Police Force, civilian staff within the military, as well as reserve and militia members.
The introduction of these branch flags completes the establishment of a modern military flag system for the PLA. This system includes the main PLA flag, the flags of the army, navy, air force, and rocket force, alongside the newly unveiled flags for the aerospace, cyberspace, information support, and joint logistics support forces.
These flags will officially come into use starting August 1.
In line with this, the CMC has revised regulations governing military flags, updating rules concerning their types and usage.
Ahead of China’s Army Day on August 1, Xi extended greetings to PLA personnel, the People’s Armed Police Force, civilian staff within the military, as well as reserve and militia members.
The introduction of these branch flags completes the establishment of a modern military flag system for the PLA. This system includes the main PLA flag, the flags of the army, navy, air force, and rocket force, alongside the newly unveiled flags for the aerospace, cyberspace, information support, and joint logistics support forces.
These flags will officially come into use starting August 1.
In line with this, the CMC has revised regulations governing military flags, updating rules concerning their types and usage.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment