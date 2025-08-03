403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK Envoy says trade agreement with Turkey is "a great example" of modern trade deals
(MENAFN) The British consul general in Istanbul has described the planned update to the UK-Turkiye free trade agreement as "a great example" of what modern trade deals can achieve. Kenan Poleo, who also serves as the UK’s trade commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said the first round of negotiations ended positively, addressing key topics like goods trade and sustainability.
“This new free trade agreement offers the UK and Türkiye a chance to set a global example of a modern partnership between two important countries,” Poleo said in a recent interview.
The upcoming negotiation rounds, scheduled for later this year, will focus on creating a roadmap to expand cooperation, especially in services and innovation-driven sectors.
Currently, trade between the UK and Türkiye surpasses £27 billion (about $36 billion), positioning Türkiye as one of the UK’s top trading partners. Poleo emphasized the strong and growing relationship, noting that “the sky's the limit” for future collaboration.
Highlighting the breadth of opportunities, he pointed to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and mobility as key sectors where both countries can work together.
Following Brexit, the UK aims to broaden its global trade ties, while Türkiye looks to diversify its economic partnerships amid changing regional landscapes and shifts in supply chains.
“This new free trade agreement offers the UK and Türkiye a chance to set a global example of a modern partnership between two important countries,” Poleo said in a recent interview.
The upcoming negotiation rounds, scheduled for later this year, will focus on creating a roadmap to expand cooperation, especially in services and innovation-driven sectors.
Currently, trade between the UK and Türkiye surpasses £27 billion (about $36 billion), positioning Türkiye as one of the UK’s top trading partners. Poleo emphasized the strong and growing relationship, noting that “the sky's the limit” for future collaboration.
Highlighting the breadth of opportunities, he pointed to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and mobility as key sectors where both countries can work together.
Following Brexit, the UK aims to broaden its global trade ties, while Türkiye looks to diversify its economic partnerships amid changing regional landscapes and shifts in supply chains.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Meme Coin '$SATOSHI' Heralding The Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision Launches First Presale
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. Announces $450,000,000 Private Placement To Initiate Sui Treasury Strategy
- Xdata Group Launches Comcora: A Customizable White-Label Baas Solution For Banks And Fintechs
CommentsNo comment