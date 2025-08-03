Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Envoy says trade agreement with Turkey is "a great example" of modern trade deals

2025-08-03 09:25:36
(MENAFN) The British consul general in Istanbul has described the planned update to the UK-Turkiye free trade agreement as "a great example" of what modern trade deals can achieve. Kenan Poleo, who also serves as the UK’s trade commissioner for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said the first round of negotiations ended positively, addressing key topics like goods trade and sustainability.

“This new free trade agreement offers the UK and Türkiye a chance to set a global example of a modern partnership between two important countries,” Poleo said in a recent interview.

The upcoming negotiation rounds, scheduled for later this year, will focus on creating a roadmap to expand cooperation, especially in services and innovation-driven sectors.

Currently, trade between the UK and Türkiye surpasses £27 billion (about $36 billion), positioning Türkiye as one of the UK’s top trading partners. Poleo emphasized the strong and growing relationship, noting that “the sky's the limit” for future collaboration.

Highlighting the breadth of opportunities, he pointed to clean energy, advanced manufacturing, and mobility as key sectors where both countries can work together.

Following Brexit, the UK aims to broaden its global trade ties, while Türkiye looks to diversify its economic partnerships amid changing regional landscapes and shifts in supply chains.

