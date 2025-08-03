Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Armed Forces Continue Delivering Aid To Gaza Via Airdrops In Partnership With Various Countries

2025-08-03 09:05:47
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug. 3 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Sunday conducted seven airdrop operations to deliver vital aid to Gaza, in collaboration with other partner countries, and in line with the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to support Palestinians in Gaza.
The latest operations were conducted through two aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, two from Germany, one from the United Arab Emirates, one from France, and another from Belgium.
The planes delivered 61 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza, within the framework of expanding international cooperation to bolster the humanitarian response in the Strip.
The JAF has conducted 421 airdrops since the beginning of the war on Gaza, including 284 joint airdrops in cooperation with other countries. In total, these airdrops have delivered nearly 262 tonnes of aid since resuming operation last week.

