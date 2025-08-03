403
Aid Trucks Face Looting in Gaza Amid Chaos
(MENAFN) The ruling authority in the Gaza Strip reported on Saturday that the majority of the 36 humanitarian aid vehicles permitted by Israel to enter the territory on Friday were ransacked amidst what they described as an intentionally provoked breakdown of order by Israeli forces.
According to the Gaza Government Media Office, Israel is implementing a “policy of chaos and starvation” against the enclave’s inhabitants.
It claimed the aid trucks were pillaged as part of an alleged “systematic destruction plan” designed to force the people of Gaza into widespread hunger.
Last week, the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) issued a grave alert, revealing that one-third of Gaza’s residents had been deprived of food for several uninterrupted days due to the blockade enforced by Israel.
The WFP estimated that one in every four individuals in Gaza is experiencing famine-level conditions, with around 100,000 women and children suffering from severe malnutrition.
Israel has upheld a closure of Gaza for nearly two decades.
Since March 2, it has entirely shut down all border crossings, cutting off the flow of humanitarian assistance and aggravating the already critical living conditions in the region.
Palestinian representatives have emphasized that a bare minimum of 600 aid trucks daily is required to address the essential needs of the enclave’s 2.4 million population.
Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military has launched a fierce campaign in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of more than 60,300 Palestinians.
The continuous shelling has shattered the territory's infrastructure and contributed to a growing hunger crisis.
