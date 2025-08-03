Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kenyan leader vows four million dollars reward for national football team

2025-08-03 08:45:55
(MENAFN) Kenyan President William Ruto has announced a substantial financial incentive for the national football team, Harambee Stars, promising a reward of over 600 million Kenyan shillings (approximately 4.6 million U.S. dollars) should the team win the upcoming Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Speaking at a breakfast gathering with the players in Nairobi, Ruto declared, "Guys, it cannot get better than this. We have tripled the rewards so that everyone does their best."

He described the occasion as a landmark for Kenyan football, noting that this is the first time the country will host the CHAN tournament.

As part of the performance-based reward structure, Ruto committed over 464,500 dollars for reaching the quarterfinals, more than 542,000 dollars for advancing to the semifinals, and upwards of 697,000 dollars for qualifying for the final match, set to take place on August 30 in Nairobi.

Additionally, each player will receive over 7,741 dollars for every match won and half that amount for a draw, offering a strong incentive for consistent performance throughout the tournament.

