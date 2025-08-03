403
China Slams FBI’s New Zealand Office as Threat to Regional Peace
(MENAFN) China expressed strong condemnation on Friday after reports emerged that the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a new office in New Zealand aimed at countering Chinese influence, calling the move destabilizing for the region.
At a routine press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun responded to media questions by stating Beijing is "shocked by the remarks." "China has consistently advocated that cooperation between countries should not target third parties. Seeking so-called absolute security for a 'small circle' under the banner of 'confronting China' is detrimental to peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific and the world," Guo stated.
He urged all involved to act with responsibility and prioritize building mutual trust and collaboration rather than confrontation.
The FBI’s new attaché office in Wellington was announced Thursday by Director Kash Patel, who highlighted the US and New Zealand’s partnership on "some of the most important global issues of our times," including efforts to "counter the CCP (Chinese Communist Party)" in the Asia-Pacific.
Despite these remarks, New Zealand officials quickly rejected the notion that the FBI presence was aimed at countering China. Defense Minister Judith Collins firmly dismissed such claims. When reminded of Patel’s explicit reference to China, Collins responded, "Well, I don't respond to other people's press releases."
