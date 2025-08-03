403
Italy’s PM Applauds EU-U.S. Trade Agreement
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed strong support on Monday for the recently finalized trade agreement between the European Union and the United States, emphasizing that any conflict between the two would have led to severe and unpredictable consequences.
Speaking from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Meloni told reporters, "I view positively the fact that an agreement has been reached. I have always thought, and continue to think, that a trade escalation between Europe and the United States would have had unpredictable and potentially devastating consequences."
While acknowledging the deal as a non-binding framework requiring further examination, Meloni highlighted that opportunities remain to contest certain aspects, as reported by a news agency.
The trade agreement, announced Sunday by US President Donald Trump after a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland, resolves months of uncertainty by setting tariffs at 15%, down from an initially threatened 30% by Washington.
Under the terms, the European Union will commit to investing $600 billion in the US market, while agreeing to procure $750 billion worth of American energy and defense products.
