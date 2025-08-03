403
Steve Witkoff Heads to Moscow
(MENAFN) Steve Witkoff, the designated envoy of US President Donald Trump, is scheduled to arrive in Moscow on Sunday in pursuit of progress in resolving the Ukraine crisis, as stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.
Trump has likewise confirmed Witkoff’s upcoming journey to Russia, though he did not mention an exact schedule.
The special representative has previously held discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin multiple times during prior diplomatic attempts.
“I’m hoping he can have a breakthrough,” Whitaker commented during a conversation with a US broadcaster, referring to Witkoff's approaching mission.
Whitaker added that Washington intends to expand its military equipment exports to NATO partners “that are then going to be provided to Ukraine,” in a bid to apply pressure and generate momentum in the ongoing Moscow-Kiev negotiations.
“I’m hoping that by the United States leaning in, selling our weapons to our NATO allies, that that will lead the Russians back to the negotiating table and actually get to a ceasefire here,” he elaborated.
Earlier this week, Trump significantly reduced his previously stated 50-day timeframe for Russia and Ukraine to reach a peace agreement to just ten days.
He cautioned that failure to do so would result in sweeping consequences, possibly involving 100% tariffs and secondary sanctions directed at Russia’s commercial associates.
